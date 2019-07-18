Fox Rothschild Is Fully Out Of The Porn Copyright Biz

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Following the exit of a partner who filed hundreds of cases over pornography, BigLaw giant Fox Rothschild LLP is no longer the most litigious copyright firm in the country, replaced by a New York attorney who was once labeled a "troll" by a federal judge. After filing 320 new copyright cases in the first quarter of 2019 — and an eye-popping 1,667 such lawsuits over the course of 2018 — attorneys from Fox Rothschild filed just a single copyright case in the second quarter, according to data compiled by Lex Machina. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1563483629326'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='300px';vizElement.style.height='727px'; var...

