Justice John Paul Stevens' Brand Of Judicial Humility

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- His critics called him a "liberal activist." His fans? A "liberal icon." But those who worked for Justice John Paul Stevens remember a common law judge who took things one case at a time. Justice Stevens, who died Tuesday at the age of 99, authored few landmark rulings over his 34-year-tenure. Yes, he was outgunned by his conservative colleagues for much of that time, but even his majority opinions tended to be narrowly fashioned, relying heavily on the facts of a particular case. In Case You Missed It Justice Stevens sat down with Law360 in 2017 for a wide-ranging exclusive interview....

