Swedbank Scales Back Annual Dividend Amid AML Probe

Law360, London (July 17, 2019, 11:51 AM BST) -- Swedbank AB said Wednesday that it will cut payouts to investors as it looks to steady its financial health after top executives left the lender amid a money-laundering scandal that has engulfed a number of Nordic banks. The Swedish lender has had some of the highest dividends on annual profits in the region. But it said it would slash its payout from 75 percent to 50 percent this year as it awaits possible regulatory sanctions after money laundering allegations forced out its chief executive in March. The chairman also stepped down the following month. The bank said it would keep more capital in...

