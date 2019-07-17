FCA Could Regulate Product Marketing After Scandals

Law360, London (July 17, 2019, 4:59 PM BST) -- The head of the Financial Conduct Authority suggested on Wednesday that the marketing of new financial products should be more closely regulated, amid renewed criticism that the City watchdog is not providing enough protection against investment scams. FCA chief Andrew Bailey has suggested that marketing of new financial products should be more closely regulated as the watchdog faced criticism that it is not doing enough to offer protection. (Getty Images) Andrew Bailey, speaking at the FCA's annual meeting, made his remarks while fielding a series of questions from investors in failed investment firm London Capital & Finance PLC. LC&F collapsed in January...

