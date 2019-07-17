Patients Win Landmark Appeal On Insurance Premium Costs

Law360, London (July 17, 2019, 8:02 PM BST) -- A London appeals court ruled Wednesday that the U.K.'s state-run health care system must pay the full insurance premiums two people incurred suing a hospital for medical malpractice, a landmark ruling that could shape clinical negligence lawsuits. A man and woman who successfully sued a National Health Service trust for clinical negligence can recover every penny they paid for insurance covering them in case they lost the malpractice claims, the Court of Appeal ruled. The decision could have major implications for Britain's publicly funded health care system, which has saved money challenging after-the-event insurance premiums. Such policies fund the legal costs...

