Riots An Unlikely Threat, Sony Expert Says At £5M Fire Trial

Law360, London (July 17, 2019, 9:51 PM BST) -- A security expert testified Wednesday that a company wouldn't usually anticipate the threat of a "riotous group ... armed with petrol bombs" as Sony fights a £5 million ($6.2 million) claim from BBC units over goods burned in the company's warehouse. Security professional Mark O'Neill testified for distributor Sony DADC Europe in the case brought by BBC Worldwide Ltd. and two other BBC subsidiaries. The BBC units argue that Sony was negligent in protecting its warehouse in north London that was set ablaze during citywide riots in the summer of 2011, causing damage to the broadcaster's products. But O'Neill emphasized that even...

