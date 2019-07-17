Trump Asking High Court To Take More Cases Early

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- During the first two and a half years of the Trump administration, the current solicitor general has already petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to take an early look at cases and sought other forms of expedited relief more than the Bush and Obama administrations combined, according to new research set to be published in the Harvard Law Review. Prof. Stephen I. Vladeck of the University of Texas School of Law found in a paper made public Tuesday that since January 2017, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco has asked the Supreme Court to hear a case before the initial appeal is completed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS