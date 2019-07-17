5 Noteworthy Changes To Conn. Sexual Harassment Laws

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 1:39 PM EDT) -- On June 18, 2019, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed Substitute Senate Bill 3, publicly known as the “Time’s Up” bill and identified as Public Act 19-16.[1] The law significantly changes the sexual harassment laws affecting Connecticut employers. A majority of these provisions will go into effect as of Oct. 1, 2019. New Training Requirements The first significant change affects an employer’s obligation to provide sexual harassment training. Beginning on Oct. 1, 2019, all Connecticut employers will have to satisfy certain mandatory sexual harassment training requirements. The requirements have expanded considerably from those previously imposed only on employers with more than 50...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS