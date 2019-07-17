Tyson Foods Sued For Deceptive Advertising

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Two consumer advocacy nonprofits have sued Tyson Foods Inc. in Washington, D.C., Superior Court for misleading consumers by loudly proclaiming its commitment to sustainable practices, despite being the "second largest polluter" in the U.S. and routinely allowing the "horrific abuse" of its chickens. In their complaint, Food & Water Watch Inc. and the Organic Consumers Association say meat processing giant Tyson uses its website, social media accounts and other avenues to portray its employees as "stewards of the animals" who are dedicated "to environmental leadership" and "protecting the planet." In reality, the two nonprofits said in the July 10 filing, Tyson's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS