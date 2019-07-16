Unregistered Broker Faces SEC Charges In ForceField Scam

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- An unregistered stockbroker illegally traded stock for the now-defunct ForceField Energy Inc. and was compensated over $27,000 for his efforts, according to a complaint filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Florida federal court Tuesday. Emmanuel "Manny K" Kouyoumdjian was one of several unregistered brokers who sold ForceField stock in an ongoing unregistered offering that raised over $19 million between October 2009 and April 2015, when the LED lighting company's chairman Richard St. Julien was arrested on charges of securities fraud, the SEC said. Kouyoumdjian's work for the company included recruiting potential investors, touting the stock, and negotiating and...

