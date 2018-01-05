Apple Gets PTAB To Ax Most Of Uniloc's Step-Counting Patent

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday mostly sided with Apple, Samsung, HTC and LG in their efforts to strike down a step-counting patent owned by Uniloc, citing among other things an intravaginal device for monitoring sexual activity in invalidating patent claims. The dispute concerns Uniloc USA Inc.’s Patent 7,881,902, which covers "a method of counting periodic human motions such as steps." Resolving it, the PTAB found claims to be invalid over prior art, including an intravaginal device patented by Dr. Mark Mitchnick. “Petitioner sets forth persuasive and unrebutted testimonial evidence that Mitchnick’s device — whether internally or externally worn —...

