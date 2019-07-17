Bernstein Litowitz Enters Del., Led By Richards Layton Vet

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- New York-based Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP shook up Delaware's already briskly competitive plaintiffs bar Wednesday, announcing that it plans to open a permanent Delaware base this fall with 36-year Richards Layton & Finger PA veteran Gregory V. Varallo as its first resident partner. Varallo, who recently served a three-year term as president of Richards Layton, the state's largest law firm, will serve Bernstein's institutional investors, according to the announcement. Varallo has run up a prominent record in corporate governance and defense litigation on behalf of businesses and boards. "I'm surprised and a little bit shocked," said Peter B. Andrews...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS