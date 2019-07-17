Justice Stevens' Chevron Legacy Under Attack

Law360, Washington (July 17, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Justice John Paul Stevens' landmark decision in Chevron USA Inc. v. NRDC shaped the course of administrative law, and his legacy, for decades. But a recent wave of criticism shared by members of the current court threatens to erase a doctrine that has long bolstered federal regulators' sway over corporate America. In the 1984 ruling, Justice Stevens, who died Tuesday, held that judges should defer to an agency's reasonable interpretation of an ambiguous statute. That seemingly simple notion rocked the regulatory world and has since become one of the most cited decisions in U.S. Supreme Court history. "My view on Chevron was it brought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS