House Dems Push USTR For Enviro Protections In NAFTA 2.0

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A group of House Democrats working on the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement pushed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at a meeting on Wednesday to improve environmental protections in the trilateral accord in order to secure their vote. "The group has now laid out comprehensive concerns and constructive proposals in three of the four issue areas in its negotiating mandate: access to medicines, labor, and the environment," Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., said in a statement. "We look forward to similarly comprehensive and constructive responses from Amb. Lighthizer. Progress will only come from each side working to meet the other," he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS