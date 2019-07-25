Paul Hastings Nabs Private Equity Trio From Hogan Lovells

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP will add three Hogan Lovells attorneys to its growing private equity team, the firm said recently. Ed Harris and Leanne Moezi will join Paul Hastings as partners in the firm’s London office, while Adam Brown will sign on as a partner in the private equity group in Washington, D.C., Paul Hastings said last week. All three are coming over from Hogan Lovells, where they have worked on a range of corporate transactions and private equity deals. “The addition of this global team is another example of the caliber of talent our private equity practice attracts and our commitment...

