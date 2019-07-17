3 Times Justice Stevens Left An Imprint On Employment Law

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Over his 34 years on the U.S. Supreme Court, the late Justice John Paul Stevens often took employee-friendly positions in cases involving hot-button issues like discrimination and arbitration agreements. The third-longest-serving member in the high court's history by the time he retired in 2010, Justice Stevens died Tuesday at age 99. Duane Morris LLP partner Jonathan Segal said that although remembrances of high court justices like Justice Stevens and Justice Antonin Scalia when they die sometimes focus on their political ideology, Justice Stevens tenure on the high court was a testament to the independence of judges and the evolution that some...

