Key Differences In The Final GILTI Regulations

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The most prominent item discussed in the final global intangible low-taxed income, or GILTI, regulations and new proposed regulations, each of which were released June 14, 2019, deals with an exception to the GILTI tested income inclusion for so-called high taxed income. This item was discussed in last week’s article, “High-Taxed Global Income Exclusion May Be Too Narrow." In this follow-up article, we will largely focus on parts of the final GILTI regulations that made changes to prior proposed regulations, many of which deal with refinements to the calculation of GILTI.[1][2][3] We will also briefly touch, at the end of this...

