Irish Fintech Co. Fenergo Lands €66M Investment

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Ireland’s Fenergo scored €66 million ($74.1 million) from an affiliate of U.S.-based DXC Technology Co., according to a recent regulatory filing. Dublin-based Fenergo Group Ltd. said that it sold 353,126 preferred shares to CSC Computer Sciences Holdings SARL for roughly €186.90 apiece, according to a July 15 filing with Ireland’s Companies Registration Office. A separate CRO filing shows that Fenergo also added Edward Ho, DXC’s executive vice president and general manager of offerings, to its board of directors. Fenergo offers software to financial institutions that aims to ease the process of managing clients’ data and documents, and counts BBVA, BNY Mellon,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS