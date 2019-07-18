Shipowner Sues Insurers For $77M Over Confiscated Tanker

Law360, London (July 18, 2019, 3:38 PM BST) -- The former owner of an oil tanker has asked a judge in London to force dozens of insurers to cough up $77 million after Venezuelan authorities seized the ship, claiming the events are covered as an act of war. Offshore company Psara Energy Ltd. asked the High Court on July 11 to force 35 insurers, including MS Amlin, AXA and Munich Re, to honor policies covering maritime losses and acts of war after the tanker was boarded off the coast of Venezuela in 2014 and detained for three years. Psara, which had chartered the ship to a Turkish company, claimed that Venezuela seized the CV...

