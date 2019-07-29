Russian Investor Can't Thaw $572M Asset Freeze In Fraud Suit

Law360, London (July 29, 2019, 7:37 PM BST) -- A judge has ruled that a worldwide freezing order against a Russian billionaire and his three sons should continue, as they fight a civil lawsuit in London alleging they fraudulently paid off their company’s bank loans using the lenders’ own money. Judge Richard Jacobs said in a decision published Monday it was “just and convenient” to continue a freezing order against Boris Mints, who founded the Russian-based commercial realtor investment giant O1 Properties, and his three sons, dismissing their challenge to a ruling barring them from disposing of $572 million in assets. The challenge came after Russian lenders National Bank Trust...

