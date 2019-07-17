German Fintech Co. Raisin Nabs €25M From Goldman Sachs

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Berlin-based savings and investment marketplace Raisin on Tuesday said it inked a €25 million ($28 million) investment from Goldman Sachs, bringing the fintech company’s total primary investments to €195 million. The investment from Goldman Sachs comes after Berlin-based Raisin said in February that it had closed a $114 million Series D funding round. According to the company’s statement at the time, existing investors including Index Ventures and PayPal contributed to that Series D round. “This investment from such a renowned brand is a very encouraging confirmation for us that our core business, as well as growth strategy, are on the right...

