Will Kirkland’s Decision To Bet On Itself Pay Off?

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- As Kirkland & Ellis LLP looks to take on significantly more contingency fee-based lawsuits for plaintiffs, industry experts say the behemoth law firm’s decision to put cold, hard cash on the table and bet on its ability to win may pay off big, but it’s not without risk. Last week, the firm announced it plans to increase its contingency fee cases for plaintiffs by as much as tenfold and to dedicate resources firmwide to taking on such cases. Industry pundits say the move allows the firm to use its significant financial power — Kirkland brought in more revenue last year than...

