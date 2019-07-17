5 Times Justice Stevens Impacted Product Liability Law

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Over his tenure on the U.S. Supreme Court, the late Justice John Paul Stevens penned five important decisions affecting product liability law, including on the limits of punitive damages and on when federal law supersedes state law in cases against the tobacco industry, medical device manufacturers and others. Justice Stevens died on Tuesday at the age of 99. He had left the court in 2010 after making his mark on the doctrine of federal preemption, with a particular focus on what Congress intended when writing a law. “He worked to accommodate a truth of what Congressional intent looks like with a...

