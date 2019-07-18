Senate OKs Tenn. Trial Judge, Eyes 4 More Trump Picks

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Thursday confirmed a nominee for Tennessee’s Eastern District, shortly after the Judiciary Committee sent four more of President Donald Trump’s trial court picks to the floor for a final vote. The chamber agreed 55-39 to name Magistrate Judge Clifton L. Corker, who already serves in Tennessee's Eastern District, to the seat. Thursday’s vote was along party lines except for three Democrats who backed him — Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Doug Jones of Alabama and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Five senators on the Democratic side and a Republican didn’t vote. Judge Corker’s nomination stirred some controversy from...

