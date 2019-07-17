Bookoff McAndrews Named Best Midsize Firm To Work For

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.-based patent prosecution firm Bookoff McAndrews LLP is this year’s best midsize law firm to work for, according to Vault.com’s annual rankings released Wednesday. Bookoff McAndrews snagged the top spot on Vault’s Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For list, based on a survey of thousands of associates. Last year, Bookoff McAndrews held the No. 4 spot. This year, the firm achieved top-10 spots in almost all of Vault’s quality-of-life categories for firms with 200 attorneys or less. Those include compensation, career outlook, diversity, firm culture, hours, quality of work, satisfaction, and technology and innovation, according to the rankings. .tg {border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0;border-width:1px;border-style:solid;border-color:#ccc;} .tg...

