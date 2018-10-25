Robins Kaplan Beats Benefit Plan Trustees' Medical Bill Suit

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge has tossed a suit filed by trustees of a multiemployer fringe benefit plan seeking reimbursement for medical expenses from a plan participant and his legal counsel Robins Kaplan LLP, saying the suit was short on details. U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim on Wednesday dismissed without prejudice Carpenters and Joiners Welfare Fund trustees John G. Raines and Timothy McGough’s lawsuit against Robins Kaplan and plan participant John Flascher. The trustees had asked the court for $172,524 of a $1.4 million settlement Flascher inked on liability claims against separate third parties relating to the treatment and death...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS