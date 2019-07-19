What High Court Ruling Means For Future Of Gerrymandering

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- On June 27, 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion in the consolidated cases of Rucho v. Common Cause and Lamone v. Bensiek,[1] holding once and for all that partisan gerrymandering claims present a political question outside the reach of the federal courts. Plaintiffs in both cases alleged that the gerrymandering undertaken by the state legislators in North Carolina and Maryland violated the First Amendment, equal protection clause and Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution. Mapmakers in both cases readily admitted that they drew the district lines in an effort to advantage one political party at the expense of...

