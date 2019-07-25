Consumer Lenders Can Act Now To Reduce Post-Libor Risk

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Following the announcement by the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority that it plans to stop requiring panel banks to contribute to the London Interbank Offered Rate by the end of 2021, financial regulators and industry leaders have been advising lenders and other industry participants to prepare for the cessation of Libor. This article addresses the litigation risk posed by Libor cessation specifically in the context of existing consumer loans, given the broad use of Libor in such loans. We will also address steps consumer lenders should be taking now to minimize their risk. The Use Of Libor Is Widespread In The Consumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS