Trump Added To House Tax Panel's Suit Seeking His Tax Info

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday added President Donald Trump and several of his business entities as defendants in the House Ways and Means Committee's lawsuit seeking his personal and business tax return information. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden added Trump and his businesses as defendants after they requested to intervene in the case Wednesday, citing the president's privacy interests. “Because these documents contain sensitive information about and belonging to movants, they seek to intervene as defendants and oppose the committee's suit,” they said. The Ways and Means Committee this month sued the Internal Revenue Service, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, the...

