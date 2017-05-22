AIG Awarded Atty Fees After Harassment Suit Coverage Row

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday that AIG unit National Union is entitled to collect attorney fees after fending off a medical services company's coverage claims stemming from a pair of harassment complaints, saying it would take “impermissible nitpicking” to conclude otherwise. In his 14-page order, U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. rejected a magistrate judge's recommendation that National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa.'s motion for attorney fees and costs be denied based on plaintiff TMH Medical Services LLC's argument that a provision was ambiguous in a settlement offer the insurer made that TMH rejected. The insurer had filed...

