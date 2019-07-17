Justice Stevens' High Court Legacy In 4 Charts

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Justice John Paul Stevens, who died on Tuesday at 99 years old, leaves a legacy as one of the court’s most liberal and longest-serving justices. During Justice Stevens’ 34 ½ -year tenure on the high court, he went from being an uncontroversial Republican-appointed nominee who secured one of the easiest confirmations in the history of the high court to becoming a liberal lion who penned several significant opinions. Among the 114 justices over the U.S. Supreme Court’s 230-year history, Justice Stevens stands out for the extraordinary turn to the left that he took and consistently held throughout his long tenure....

