The Stories They Tell About Justice Stevens

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- An attorney arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court began to fumble under a round of intense questioning by Justice John Paul Stevens. The more the attorney fumbled, the more Justice Stevens pressed. He returned to his chambers sick with guilt on that day 40 years ago, fretting to his then-clerk, Michele Odorizzi, that he had embarrassed the man. "You know, that wasn't right to press him that way," he told her. There are dozens of stories about Justice Stevens that support his almost legendary reputation as a cordial and collegial member of the court. This rare, uncharacteristic moment shows that his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS