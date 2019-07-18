Danske Bank Profit Takes Hit After Compliance Crunch

Law360, London (July 18, 2019, 12:58 PM BST) -- Danske Bank said Thursday that its net profit for the first half of 2019 has fallen 24 percent against the same period a year ago, pinning the blame partly on compliance costs connected to a money-laundering probe and allegations that it overcharged customers. The lender reported net profits of 7 billion Danish krone ($1 billion) for the six months to the end of June, compared to the 9.2 billion krone it made in the first half of 2018. The Danish lender cited increased spending on compliance for the tumbling profits, as well as higher interest rates in Nordic markets, which have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS