Mob-Linked Developer Handed Unexplained Wealth Order

Law360, London (July 18, 2019, 11:57 AM BST) -- British investigators have secured their first unexplained wealth order linked to an individual with suspected connections to organized crime in an investigation into a £10 million ($12.5 million) property empire, the National Crime Agency said Thursday. The NCA said it has secured an unexplained wealth order to compel a businessman with suspected criminal links to reveal the source of the money he used to develop his property empire. (AP) The order, which was granted at the High Court on July 12, is linked to properties owned across Britain. A businessman from the north of England, who was not identified by name, has...

