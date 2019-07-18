Insurance Fraudster Fights To Prevent Pension Confiscation

Law360, London (July 18, 2019, 5:06 PM BST) -- The former boss of the U.K. subsidiary of a German insurance group fought on Wednesday to keep his £4.6 million ($5.7 million) pension pot out of the hands of prosecutors after he was convicted last year of conspiring with two others to defraud the unit. British authorities have continued to seek to recover up to £9.3 million from former Das chief executive Paul Asplin and David Kearns, ex-claims director — who both appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court — as well as Asplin’s then-wife Sally Jones. The three were found guilty of fraud charges and sentenced to 15 years in...

