Greek Lender Can Chase No-Show Shippers Over $86M Loan

Law360, London (July 18, 2019, 8:36 PM BST) -- Greek lender Piraeus Bank scored a victory Thursday in its pursuit of two shipping companies and their owner over $86 million when a London court validated its efforts to sue the defendants, who have refused to respond to the proceedings. Rajesh Pillai, counsel for Piraeus Bank SA, had asked the High Court to declare that it validly served its claim for breach of contract against Grand Anemi Ltd., a company behind the vessel of the same name, and its subsidiary Grandunion Inc. The bank is seeking almost $86 million said to be outstanding under a loan agreement that Grand Anemi took...

