Kirkland Leads Stonegate's £1.27B Deal For Pub Owner Ei

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed pub operator Stonegate, led by Kirkland, will snap up Ei Group for £1.27 billion ($1.42 billion) in cash, in a deal that stands to add the U.K.’s largest pub owners to Stonegate’s portfolio, according to a Thursday announcement. The acquisition of Ei Group plc by Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd., which is backed by British private equity firm TDR Capital, is expected to bring together two complementary pub owners. EIG operates across three business units — Publican Partnerships, Managed Pubs and Commercial Properties — and owns more than 4,000 properties in England and Wales, the companies said. Stonegate’s suite of pub...

