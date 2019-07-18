EY Fights Disclosure Bid In Whistleblower Conflict Gold Suit

Law360, London (July 18, 2019, 9:20 PM BST) -- An Ernst & Young unit opposed as unnecessary Thursday a disclosure request from a whistleblower at its Middle East outpost who accuses E&Y entities of suppressing audit findings indicating that a Dubai company laundered money and bought gold from conflict zones. The High Court hearing centered on the former partner’s application for a court order seeking to require that Ernst & Young Global Ltd. hand over documents from current and former employees and explain the firm’s document retention policies. Barrister Ben Hubble of 4 New Square, representing claimant Amjad Rihan, told the court Thursday that he had concerns about the destruction...

