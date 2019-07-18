Cloud Peak Gets $35M Ch. 11 DIP Nod, Nixes Wyo. Tax Lien

Law360, Wilmington (July 18, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt western coal company Cloud Peak Energy secured tentative access to the balance of a $35 million debtor-in-possession loan Thursday, after a Delaware bankruptcy judge rejected priority status for a more than $8 million Wyoming county tax debt. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross ruled that Campbell County, in northeastern Wyoming, failed to secure its claim with a lien under a tax provision specifically covering mineral rights, and rejected arguments that the county’s claims could also be secured under automatic lien rules for personal property taxes. The decision helped to cement Cloud Peak’s key bankruptcy financing agreements one week ahead of a...

