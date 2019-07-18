Network Service Co. Shareholders Win £6.5M Over PE Buyout

Law360, London (July 18, 2019, 7:21 PM BST) -- The founder of a network services provider and other shareholders won £6.5 million ($8.11 million) from the company's former managers after a judge ruled Thursday that the founder was duped into selling a majority stake during a management buyout for less than the company was worth. A High Court judge said a company controlled by Updata Infrastructure UK Ltd. founder Peter Johnsen and two employees were entitled to the sum as damages after Johnsen was misled about the company's value during a £5.2 million buyout in 2009. Judge Richard Jacobs found that three members of Updata's former executive team defrauded Johnsen during those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS