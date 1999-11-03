AEP To Partially Shut Down Indiana Coal-Fired Power Plant

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- American Electric Power Corp. has agreed to retire 1,300 megawatts of coal-fired power at its plant in Rockport, Indiana, by the end of 2028 and make additional investments in emissions reductions as part of an amendment to a 2007 Clean Air Act settlement. An Ohio federal court entered a modified consent decree between AEP, several northeastern states and environmental groups on Wednesday, which commits AEP to shuttering one of two units at its Rockport plant. The move is the latest coal-related retirement by the company, which said it had taken offline more than 8,600 megawatts of coal-generated power since 2011....

