Shipowner Chases Insurer In UK Over $41M Seized Vessel

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 4:58 PM BST) -- The owner of a $41 million Libyan ship seized by Bulgarian authorities has been given permission to pursue its suit against Libya Insurance Co. for the full value of the vessel by handing the claim to the defendant’s legal representatives in London. The decision by High Court Judge Richard Jacobs allows the vessel's owner, Libyan Navigator Ltd., to lodge its amended claim against the insurer by delivering it to the London law offices of Ince Gordon Dadds. But the court also said “the defendant has the right to make an application to set aside or vary this order.” The litigation set...

