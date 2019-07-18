Mobile Banking Co.'s Late Push Brings Fundraise To $470M

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Mobile banking platform N26 on Thursday said a renewed fundraising effort brought the company's latest funding round to $470 million, as the German technology unicorn sets its sights on expansion and increased product offerings across Europe, the U.S. and Brazil. N26 said investors in the company's $300 million series D funding round — announced in January — agreed to tack on an additional $170 million thanks to an extension of its fundraising effort. According to N26, the company is now valued at $3.5 billion, making it Germany's highest-valued startup. N26 said every one of its Series D investors contributed the second...

