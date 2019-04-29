Pfizer Wants Breast Cancer Drug MDL Consolidated In Del.

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Pfizer Inc. and its affiliates asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation Thursday to transfer a suit from West Virginia to Delaware, where 13 nearly identical federal complaints are pending that claim infringement of three drug patents central to a Pfizer breast cancer treatment. The petition sought transfer of a suit against Mylan Inc. and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed in the U.S. District Court for West Virginia four days after Pfizer launched 13 suits in Delaware against 31 parties accused of initiating abbreviated new drug application proceedings involving generic versions of Ibrance. Although the reason for filing of the second,...

