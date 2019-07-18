SEC, CFTC Fine Portfolio Manager They Say Faked Profits

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A former portfolio manager at a hedge fund agreed Thursday to pay about $800,000 to end allegations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission that he inflated the value of investments to boost his personal bonus. The trader, Swapnil Rege, allegedly manipulated a model that valued interest rate swaps and swap options to fake the profits used to determine his bonus. The agencies each fined Rege $100,000 and ordered him to disgorge a total of $600,000 in profits, plus almost $50,000 in interest. "Rege overvalued fund assets to benefit only himself and then tried...

