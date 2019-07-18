Remembering Justice Stevens As A Law Firm Leader

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- I had the good fortune of practicing law with Justice John Paul Stevens at the firm he co-founded prior to his appointment to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and feel a profound sense of loss at his sudden passing. Only two others now with the firm had substantial personal contact with Justice Stevens: Jonathan Rothschild, son of founding partner Edward Rothschild, and Alan Madans, who clerked for Justice Harry Blackmun during Justice Stevens’ tenure on the U.S. Supreme Court and was recommended to us by Justice Stevens. But everyone who has been here over the 50 years...

