Pfizer Hid Risks Of Sepsis, Amputation On Labels, Suit Says

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas woman sued Pfizer Inc. on Thursday, saying the company failed to warn U.S. customers that an arthritis drug can cause sepsis, resulting in the amputation of all four of her limbs, while European labels of the same drug contain such warnings. In a complaint filed in the Western District of Arkansas, Marilyn Stube, a 68-year-old Arkansas resident, said that after taking Xeljanz for four years for her rheumatoid arthritis, she started feeling pain, then fever, nausea and other symptoms in March 2017. In April of that year, she was diagnosed with septic shock, multi-organ failure, gangrene and Group A...

