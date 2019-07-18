EPA Won't Ban Chlorpyrifos, Legal Battle Looms

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday confirmed its decision not to ban the pesticide chlorpyrifos, though several states have banned it over its link to negative health impacts and environmental groups continue to push for limits on it. According to the EPA, there is not sufficient data to back up several public health and environmental groups' claims that the chemical is approved at unsafe levels. But the agency said it plans more thorough research as part of an upcoming, official approval review process. "In response to requests from the public, EPA is expediting the agency's review of chlorpyrifos, which should...

