Seafood Co. Exec Cops To $4M Crab Label Fraud

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- An executive at a Virginia seafood processor admitted in federal court Thursday to helping his father falsely label millions of dollars' worth of foreign crabmeat as “Product of USA,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Michael Casey conspired with co-workers to substitute foreign crabmeat for Atlantic blue crab while he was vice president of marketing and operations at Casey’s Seafood Inc., a wholesale processor of seafood, the DOJ said. Casey admitted in Virginia federal court to knowing that employees were directed to unpack more than 183 tons of crab from Asia and Central America and repackage it into containers labeled...

