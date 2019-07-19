Law360's Pro Say: Remembering Justice Stevens

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- John Paul Stevens, a liberal icon who spent more than three decades as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, died July 16 at the age of 99. On this week’s show, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover breaks down the life and legal legacy of the late justice. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week: Ep. 112: Remembering John Paul Stevens Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week’s show, Jimmy walks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS